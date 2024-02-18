A Nigerian man has showcased a local and easier way of making bricks for the construction of houses

According to him, the rising cost of cement across the country meant people had to begin to explore other ways to build houses

Mixed reactions trailed a video of a man mixing sand to make the local brick, with some doubting its durability

Amid the rise in the price of cement, a man has shared an alternative method of creating bricks without using cement.

In a TikTok video, he videoed a labourer as he made bricks using the localised method he talked about.

The man mixed sand with water as he moulded the localised bricks without any cement.

@ojmoney55, who spoke in the background, said cement was now N9k and people needed to be thinking of alternatives.

"If you like, dey deceive yourself say house no be house. Cement don turn to N9k. N9k per pack, Dangote cement..." he said.

Nigerians have appealed to the federal government to summon Dangote Plc, BUA Plc and others over the rising price of cement.

Mixed reactions trailed the video

"Naa 3weeks ago I bought 6 bags at 5,300 for cement bus agege..ha i thank Almighty God say i quick do the stuff o..11k?"

"In Canada and USA, they use wood to build storey buildings here."

"Eish how which I come across this video since morning before I go buy cement 9.500 earlier."

"Clay house last more than block cement go and verify from your grandpa."

"This is what dey use in the olden days."

"We are still coming back for this.

"The broken heart .

"How about us wey wan build upstairs how we wan take deck am Abi na wood."

"Use am build 3 stories first make we check something."

Cement prices hit new high

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians had groaned as cement prices hit new high in six days.

Findings show that in many parts of the country, the price of building materials has recently been steadily rising from N6,000 to N6,500 to over N9,000.

The Guardian reported that the cement price rose to N8,000 in Benue state as many builders were unaware of the sudden price change.

The periodic increase in the product's price has made retailers halt sales, fearing that manufacturers might increase prices soon.

