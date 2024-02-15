A man devised a new means of boiling his plantain following an increase in the price of gas

In a TikTok video, he poured charcoal into an iron and placed a plate on it, and the plantain boiled with the heat

Many TikTok users were stunned by the man's action, but others said he still achieved the result he wanted

A man who decided to use a pressing iron to boil his plantain has gone viral.

In a TikTok video shared by @adesunkanmi3, the man was seen attending to the plate of plantain placed on an iron which had burning charcoal in it.

A man was seen using charcoal iron to boil his plantain. Photo credit: TikTok/@adesunkanmi3.

Source: TikTok

People were surprised that he was able to achieve his aim after struggling with the coal iron.

Others, however, blamed the high cost of things such as cooking gas for the man's choice of cooking energy.

At the moment, a kilogram of cooking gas is sold at N1200 in places such as Port Harcourt.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man cooks with a pressing iron

@DRIZZY said:

"Person wey dey suffer dey chop plantain?"

@Harper Lewis reacted:

"1kg of gas is 1400 for my side; what about your side?"

@Baby_KENT commented:

"Be like say dis guy na tailor. See the pieces and the iron."

@Speak said:

"Nothing you wan tell me this brother don go Kiri Kiri before."

@Drey Richie commented:

"Omo, this one is deep oo."

@dialogwells said:

"Even tailor don turn his working tools for cooking. The man no see work use ham do."

@Teddi berr said:

"You even get plantain. Person fry banana for my front. I just weak."

@noela247 asked:

"The plantain fry abi e no fry?"

Man uses expensive car to sell plantain

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man stirred reactions on TikTok after a video showed him using an expensive G-Wagon car to sell plantain.

In a video posted online, the man was seen inviting customers to come and patronise him.

The plantain was in the boot of the G-Wagon, parked in the street where people were passing. Some people said they would not buy from him.

