A Nigerian shoemaker has gone viral and earned social media praise after sharing his beautiful work on X

In a post he made, the young man said he was based in Kaduna, where he made the nice boots that caught people's attention

The nice shoes look like Timberland, prompting an X user to promise to buy one for N200,000 instead of the actual cost, which is N30,000

A Kaduna-based shoemaker has gained social media visibility after posting a pair of shoes he made.

In a post on X, the shoemaker, Aaron Danjuma, said the shoes cost N30,000.

The man said he is based in Kaduna. Photo credit: X/Aaron Danjuma.

The beautiful shoes stunned social media users because they looked as beautiful as Timberland boots.

Danjuma praised himself in the post and said he was too talented to be earning minimum wage.

He wrote on X:

"I'm too talented to be earning minimum wage. We are active. Bring deals. Handmade shoes straight outta Kaduna State Nigeria."

Luckily for Danjuma, the post went viral and attracted fashion lovers who expressed the desire to patronise him.

One of the prospective customers, @thissdax, wrote under the post:

"Make a purple one for me. And I'll get it for 200,000 instead of 30,000. Deal?"

Nigerians react to photos of beautiful shoes

@hackSultan said:

"Make a prototype, allocate sizes and measurements to each component, choose a unique material and 4 different colour layouts, register a CAC, gather 5 investors to give you $2k each, send $8k to China and let them make the shoes in bulk under strict QA, do QA again. Start a brand."

@yama_oldman said:

"These are amazing absolutely love it... But brother, take this advice. Buy a chemical nose mask and safety eye goggles, or make a full-screen shield. Your health is more important than your passion. No lung transplant in today's science field, ohhh."

@HRH_Ujuaku commented:

"You're incredibly talented. Please don't be tempted to add a fake foreign label to it."

Another shoemaker displays his work

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man, Akoni, shared photos of a beautiful shoe he made, which wowed many people on X.

The shoe had an army colour, and Akoni referred to it as a masterpiece.

A lot of people who saw the shoes said they would like something like that made for them.

