Mixed reactions have trailed a video showing the stunning inside of an apartment situated in a low brow area

From its exterior, it had a wooden door which gave off a humble abode, but its interior was its direct opposite

Some netizens marvelled at its interior, saying it brings to light the saying that a book should not be judged by its cover

A young man's house has brought to light the popular saying that one should not judge a book by its cover.

In a TikTok video, a man videoed from the compound of an uncemented house and showed a wooden door.

Upon opening the wooden door, a young man, presumably a gamer, was seen with three systems. The camera panned around to show the well-furnished apartment.

By the side, a flatscreen hung on a wall above a TV stand. The television had a tape light around it. The interior of the house shocked many people.

The clip shared by @fianko43 has amassed 1.7 million at the time of this report.

Watch the video below:

People react to the fine apartment

D.K ADRAH said:

"Herh this be serious. if womam enter she will not like to go home again."

Belinda Selasi said:

"U see the reason why some of we lady’s don’t want to go back home whenever we come to visit, we sleep like never before."

Mbakum_Lahadi_Samira said:

"If my man’s room looks like this we are having a serious discussion what is this? I will get a bad headache if I sit here for 15min."

Yrn Rich said:

"This is the real definition of don’t judge a book by it cover."

Amoney said:

"Efcc will never believe this."

Abena Real Padmore said:

"If you change the door p3 the landlord will know you have money and then he will increase the rent."

Dani's Foden said:

"He better pass Pablo wey dey logged everyday wey no get smart tv."

Mud house with fine interior

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported a video of a mud house with a luxury interior.

Like every other mud house, the man's house exterior wore the look of something popularly seen in underdeveloped areas or an abode by someone who is not well-to-do.

But its interior quickly rubbishes any of such thought. A short video capturing its luxurious interior was shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram and got many talking.

The sitting room had an air conditioner, exotic cushion chair, beautiful paintings as well as other fittings usually obtainable in a 5-star-hotel.

