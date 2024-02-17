"EFCC Will Never Believe this": Man Shows off Luxury Interior of Ghetto Apartment With Wooden Door
- Mixed reactions have trailed a video showing the stunning inside of an apartment situated in a low brow area
- From its exterior, it had a wooden door which gave off a humble abode, but its interior was its direct opposite
- Some netizens marvelled at its interior, saying it brings to light the saying that a book should not be judged by its cover
A young man's house has brought to light the popular saying that one should not judge a book by its cover.
In a TikTok video, a man videoed from the compound of an uncemented house and showed a wooden door.
Upon opening the wooden door, a young man, presumably a gamer, was seen with three systems. The camera panned around to show the well-furnished apartment.
By the side, a flatscreen hung on a wall above a TV stand. The television had a tape light around it. The interior of the house shocked many people.
People react to the fine apartment
D.K ADRAH said:
"Herh this be serious. if womam enter she will not like to go home again."
Belinda Selasi said:
"U see the reason why some of we lady’s don’t want to go back home whenever we come to visit, we sleep like never before."
Mbakum_Lahadi_Samira said:
"If my man’s room looks like this we are having a serious discussion what is this? I will get a bad headache if I sit here for 15min."
Yrn Rich said:
"This is the real definition of don’t judge a book by it cover."
Amoney said:
"Efcc will never believe this."
Abena Real Padmore said:
"If you change the door p3 the landlord will know you have money and then he will increase the rent."
Dani's Foden said:
"He better pass Pablo wey dey logged everyday wey no get smart tv."
Mud house with fine interior
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported a video of a mud house with a luxury interior.
Like every other mud house, the man's house exterior wore the look of something popularly seen in underdeveloped areas or an abode by someone who is not well-to-do.
But its interior quickly rubbishes any of such thought. A short video capturing its luxurious interior was shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram and got many talking.
The sitting room had an air conditioner, exotic cushion chair, beautiful paintings as well as other fittings usually obtainable in a 5-star-hotel.
