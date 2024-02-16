A lady has shared the scope her friend used to avoid going to the parade ground at the NYSC orientation camp

In the video, her friend hid under the bed to avoid the wrath of soldiers who were checking the hostels

The video has gone viral, with netizens who experienced NYSC camp life sharing relatable experiences

A youth corps member who camped at Delta State Permanent Orientation camp has shared a hilarious video of her friend hiding under a bed to avoid going to the parade ground.

The lady, identified as @yetty_b1, exposed her friend who secretly hid under a well-covered bunk bed.

Female corper hides under bed at camp Photo credit: @yetty_b1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Video of corper hiding under bed trends

The funny girl lay under the bed, using a wrapper and a travelling bag to imagine that no one was there.

Her scared and frantic face was revealed when her friend opened the wrapper to capture her in the video.

She closed the wrapper immediately without hesitation to stop other eyes from seeing her.

The video was captioned:

“POV: your friend does not wants to come out for parade. Am sorry my loves, now it's over, she will be shocked seeing this.”

Reactions as corper gets caught under the bed

Netizens took to the comments section to share their relatable experiences.

@dee said:

“I did this so many times in camp till one soldier nearly use boot Match my mouth under bed.”

Nellyorganics said:

“ThankGod for this scope.”

JuUju said:

“We move next tomorrow.”

Aribake3030 commented:

“No cast dis update reacted:

@dupcy20 commented:

“Why you cast the update now.”

Nathy 201 said:

“My last week on camp steady hiding.”

Am OMAHU reacted:

“I did this omo I can come and kee myself, is this Nseleukwu camp?”

Kikinaturals.ng reacted:

“No cast ame. This was me during my camp thank God sey I no kuku fat.”

Herry reacted:

“Una never see anything thank God this phase of my life is gone.”

@blak said:

“I swear parade dey taya persin.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng