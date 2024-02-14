A video of the late Herbert Wigwe, former CEO of Acess Holding, speaking pidgin to a crowd went viral on TikTok

The business tycoon, who passed away on 9 February in a helicopter crash, shared his vision of making Wigwe University the top institution in Africa

He expressed his passion for transforming the university and making it a source of pride for everyone involved

A rare and captivating video of the late Herbert Wigwe, the former chief executive officer of Acess Holding, speaking pidgin to a small gathering of people captivated people online.

The video shows the business magnate addressing the crowd in pidgin, a creole language widely spoken in Nigeria and other parts of West Africa.

Wigwe speaks pidgin. Photo credit: Herbert Wigwe/X

He spoke about his ambitious plan to make Wigwe University, the institution he founded and named after himself, the best and most prestigious university in the entire African continent.

In a video shared by @naijaboyblog, he conveyed his deep emotion and enthusiasm for transforming the university and making it a shining example of excellence and innovation for everyone who was associated with it.

Watch the video below:

Last video of late Herbert Wigwe emerges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that heartbreaking video of the Access Bank Group managing director who lost his life on Friday night in a helicopter accident has emerged.

The video was taken at the last birthday celebration of Herbert Wigwe, one of Nigeria’s gurus in the banking sector.

The clip showcased the heartwarming moment his employees celebrated him excitedly. His office was well decorated with balloons, while his workers all stood singing the popular ‘happy birthday’ song for him.

Herbert Wigwe’s last messages to Nigerians

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that Herbert Wigwe, the late group chief executive officer of Access Holding, was a big inspiration to Nigerians, even in death.

On his social media accounts, he regularly updated his followers on his activities and sought to inspire and stimulate positive conversation.

21 days before his unfortunate demise in a helicopter crash while in the United States on Friday, February 9, 2023, Wigwe published another inspirational message to his thousands of followers.

