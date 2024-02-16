A heartwarming video shows some blind children dancing happily, not allowing their condition to deter their joy

In a video shared on TikTok by the Bethesda Home for the Blind, Lagos, the children showed off impressive dancing skills

Many TikTok users who commented on the video said they loved the way the kids danced despite their condition

Some blind children impressed people with their dancing skills in a nice video that went viral on TikTok.

In the video posted on TikTok by Bethesda Home for the Blind, Lagos, the kids did not allow their condition to dampen their spirit.

The children danced in a sweet way. Photo credit: TikTok/@bethesdaschoolng.

Source: TikTok

They danced happily, shaking their bodies with skill and impressive energy.

The blind children appeared individually, showcasing nice moves that got social media users hooked to the video.

Some netizens who saw the video said they were touched, while some said they didn't know that blind people also dance.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as blind children show off nice dance

@AMAZING FACTS asked:

"How did dey know how to dance it?"

@noblevalentino reacted:

"These kids got the ability."

@Perceive asked:

"How una dey see the moves na."

@praise said:

"See move wey I dey try to do and I dey see am but I no sabi."

@Tomilola commented:

"Well done to the social media manager. I can’t stop watching their videos."

@Sweetness asked:

"How did they know the dance?"

@becky commented:

"Please, we the followers wants to see how you people teach them dance moves because most of us here are confused. I come in peace."

@Tettehley said:

"Glad all these kids are happy."

@tiger said:

"Abeg tell me how una day teach them the moves."

@Jenique hairs asked:

"Sorry o, but how do they know how to do the challenge when they can't see?"

