A heartwarming video has captured the attention of many TikTok users, as it shows the sincere gratitude of a girl for a thoughtful gift from her sister.

The gift was not expensive or extravagant, but it was something that the girl loved: a meat pie, a coke and a small cake.

She was happy. Photo credit: @queensbitez/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The girl was ecstatic as she held the gift in her hands, and she couldn’t wait to call her sister and thank her for the lovely surprise.

It was time to speak to her sister through, she expressed her thanks with a cheerful voice, telling her how much she appreciated her gesture and how happy she was.

Her sister was moved by her reaction and was proud she was of her for being so grateful and content with such a simple gift.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Cake city said:

“Please post just the sound.”

Who's Dee:

“Put this on my sisters fyp not mineeeee.”

Abua Grace:

“First daughters can't relatei love her smile.”

Ada:

“My own sister is very ungrateful, thank you they harc her.”

Uniquetracy7:

“If to say my baby sis dey respect me, wetin dey here wey I nor fit do.”

Mazeedahbadmus:

“My own big sis na winsh e.”

Oluwadarasimi:

“Make my sis no see this one o.”

Whykay:

“Awnn... big sis thank you,, we love you.”

ArikeAde:

“How much is please.”

Isha:

“Abeg make my sisters no see ham oo00, na me be firstborn send help ejoor.”

Titilayo:

“Awwwwn I wish I had a sister.”

Source: Legit.ng