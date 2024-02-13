A man has sparked mixed reactions on social media with his dream about the just concluded African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final

The Super Eagles of Nigeria lost the AFCON 2023 final to the Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire in a dramatic encounter

Days after the final, a man's tweet made on February 4 resurfaced and shocked many internet users

An X user's tweet about the AFCON final has sent internet users into a frenzy owing to its accuracy.

On Sunday, February 4, @Damnujay said he dreamt Nigeria got to the final with Cote d'Ivoire.

@Damnujay added that the match ended in a loss for the Super Eagles due to poor officiating and a bad VAR decision. He said it was a tough match.

@Damnujay stated that the outcome of the AFCON final threw the nation into sadness but the result stood. He wrote:

"So Nigeria got to the Finals with Côte d'Ivoire.

"A tough game that ended with a victory for Côte d'Ivoire due to poor refereeing and the incompetence of VAR.

"Nigeria was thrown into sadness, with many calling for FIFA and other football bodies to step in.

"But the result stood."

Interestingly, the Super Eagles eventually lost the final to the Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire.

People react to @Damnujay's AFCON dream

@ToyosiGodwin said:

"And you did not go and spend one week in redemption camp?"

@chin_enye said:

"At least now we know not to call Fifa and the rest because it will be a wasted effort."

@ManLikeBright said:

"I’m not asking for too much, when will the billions I’m expecting come my way."

@Prince_omobee said:

"Only that there was no poor refereeing.

"Our players just played rubbish and we all agree ."

@theoloriherself said:

"Not correct sha.

"But you try.

"You sef dream about positive things na."

@_collins_a said:

"Omo your dream came through oo, this is why we should take prayer against bad dreams seriously."

Nigerian lady's dream about AFCON final

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had revealed the dream she had about the Super Eagles.

In a tweet on X hours before kick-off, Adunni revealed that she had a dream where Cote d'Ivoire won the Super Eagles by a lone goal.

Though the hosts did not win by the scoreline Adunni had dreamt of, it was a tough match. Cote d'Ivoire became a three-time AFCON winner, shattering the hearts of millions of Nigerians.

Before the match, Adunni was labelled a prophet of doom and bashed by Nigerian fans over her dream.

