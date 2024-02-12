A TikTok video of a Nigerian mum and her daughter, who looked identical, went viral as they danced and enjoyed themselves

The two women seemed like twins and were delighted to have that time together in the living room

Many viewers on TikTok were amazed that they were not sisters and hoped they would have a happy life

A captivating TikTok video of a Nigerian mum and her daughter, who looked strikingly similar, captured the hearts of many as they danced and had fun together.

The two ladies resembled each other so much that they seemed like twins who shared the same genes and joy.

People say they looked alike. Photo credit: @lamybbabyy/TikTok

Source: TikTok

They were overjoyed to have that precious moment together and expressed it through their lively dance moves.

Many viewers who watched the video shared by @lamibabyy were astonished that they were not sisters and complimented their beauty and bond.

They wished them a happy and prosperous life as they celebrated their mother-daughter relationship through their dance.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Natalie reacted:

“This is what I mean when I say l want a daughter.”

Sweetina said:

“People asking who is the mom are joking you could see the one in the black is the mom.”

Which Fatou:

“Your father's genes didn't even fight. Lol. Beautiful.”

Seun:

“Fr She said copy and paste.”

Ibiwoye Joshua:

“If my daughters look so much like their mum, I will never ask for more from God cos that lady is just too beautiful.”

Adaimo220:

“This one no be meiosis oo na mitosis occur for here.”

Her939393:

“The energy difference is the only thing l use to differentiate you guys.”

Nelly Bebe:

“Beauty is an understatement!... God really took his time. You and your mom are both really pretty.”

Mama Kerena:

“Abeg which one is the mother and who's the daughter, somebody explain.”

Lizzymdee:

“Can still differentiate the mum nevertheless they look alike tho.”

Mum dances with her daughters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a 44-year-old mother has showcased her age-defying looks while dancing with her 15 and 16-year-old daughters.

The trio's synchronised their moves and the mother's youthful appearance captivated viewers worldwide.

The video featured the mother and her teenage daughters performing a popular TikTok dance routine and displaying impressive coordination and rhythm.

Source: Legit.ng