A video captured the emotional moment a Nigerian mother and her four children reunited with their father abroad

The mother and her kids, dressed in matching outfits, entered the airport with joy and anticipation

The family then posed for a photo, first with the mother and the children, and then with the father joining them

Family reunites with father. Photo credit: @temitope123456/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video shared by @temitope123456 melted the hearts of many viewers, who witnessed the joy and affection of the family, who had overcome a long and difficult separation.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Slimshaddy reacted:

“4kids n the wife na man hin be.”

Larryk's concept:

“Pls tag the hoodie vendor.”

Ifeoluwani:

“My elevation church babies, welcome to Canada.”

Joy Monday:

“Congratulations lovely family.”

Tobi Omolade:

“Congratulations good things wont cease in your family.”

Esther:

“Congratulations sis.”

B_ Bliss11:

“May d land favor you all.”

Yewande Ojo:

“Congratulations sis.I am so happy for you.”

Asa Akuamia:

“Congratulations to you and your family ma'am.”

Source: Legit.ng