Sebastien Haller’s Goal Becomes Decisive as Host Nation Lifts the AFCON Cup

Ivory Coast achieved their AFCON glory, overcoming Nigeria, the hosts, in a thrilling 90-minute showdown Williams Troost-Ekong, the defender, broke the deadlock for Nigeria in the first half but Sebastien Haller sealed it for the Ivorians.

The whole nation burst in a state of joy, as Ivory Coast claimed the coveted trophy and the referee marked the conclusion of the match, many poured out their feelings on social media as the team celebrated their remarkable feat.

Ivory coast wins Nigeria. Photo credit: @caf_online/X

Source: Getty Images

Troost Ekong Interviews Osimhen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a heartwarming video that captures Nigerian captain and defender Troost-Ekong interviewing his fellow teammate Victor Osimhen has gained interest on TikTok.

In the candid conversation, the striker opens up about his humble beginnings and the challenges he faced growing up in Lagos, Nigeria's largest city.

He shares how he had to resort to selling water bottles in traffic jams and cleaning dirty gutters to survive and support his family. He also talks about his passion for football and how he never gave up on his dreams despite the odds.

Man predicts outcome of AFCON final

In another related story, Legit.ng a Nigerian man has gained viral fame after he made a bold prediction about the AFCON semi-final match between Nigeria and the Ivory Coast.

In a video that he posted before the game, he confidently analysed the strengths of the team and declared that Nigeria would emerge victorious in the regular time.

In a video shared by @thehindsightpod, he said he was sure that Nigeria would not need extra time or penalties to win. Nigeria will now face the hosts Ivory Coast in the final on Sunday, hoping to win their fourth AFCON trophy.

Source: Legit.ng