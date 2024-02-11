A TikTok video of Jose Mourinho explaining his support for Nigeria in the AFCON final has gone viral.

Mourinho said that he was rooting for the Eagles because their coach, Peseiro, was his best friend and his biggest admirer in football

He added that they had a long history and had experienced memorable moments together

A video clip of the famous football manager Jose Mourinho expressing his support for Nigeria in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final has attracted attention on TikTok.

In the video shared by @queenjohn47, Mourinho revealed that he had a personal reason to back the Super Eagles, as their coach, Peseiro, was his best friend and his most loyal fan in the world of football.

Mourinho explains his supports. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He said that he and Peseiro had known each other for a very long time. Mourinho praised Peseiro’s work with Nigeria and said that he deserved to win the AFCON trophy.

Nigeria faced a tough challenge from Ivory Coast, the host nation, in the final match, which would be held on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigeria aimed to win their fourth AFCON title, while Ivory Coast hoped to repeat their success from 2015.

Watch the video below:

Oyinbo lady picks side at AFCON

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a heartwarming video of an oyinbo lady wearing Nigerian jersey has captured the attention of many football fans as she expressed her support for the Super Eagles in the AFCON 2024 final against Ivory Coast.

The lady, who spoke with a British accent, said she was a huge fan of Nigeria and wanted them to win the continental trophy that had eluded them for 10 years.

In a video shared by @astridwett, she also revealed that she had a history of being a lucky charm for many teams in different games and that her presence in the stadium would boost the morale of the Nigerian players and help them clinch the title.

Nigerian fans steal the show at AFCON

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that a captivating video of Nigerian cheerleaders supporting their national team with a saxophone at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) competition has gone viral on TikTok.

The video shows a large group of cheerleaders, dressed in green and white, cheering for the Super Eagles with enthusiasm and energy.

They played catchy tunes on the saxophone that many Nigerian fans associated with their team’s matches.

Source: Legit.ng