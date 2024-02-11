A lady who relocated to the UK flew her father abroad so he could spend some time with her kids and family

The happy father had a good time with his grandkids as they "spoilt" him with hugs and much love

Many people who watched the video of the man said that they would love to do the same for their parents

A Nigerian lady working as a nurse in the UK made a video to show how she treated her father to a good life abroad.

She (@nursekemiblog) captured how she welcomed him abroad. After the man had settled in, she gave him food as his granddaughters played with him.

The man had a good time with his granddaughters. Photo source: @nursekemiblog

Source: TikTok

Lady rewarded father with UK trip

The lady said that her daughter initially looked at him like a stranger until she started warming up to him.

After the grandpa had eaten, she showed him to his well-prepared room. The daughter gave her father some gifts in a clip. The man showered fatherly prayers on her.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ayomide Akintola-Akinlade said:

"I’ll do this for my parents in Jesus name."

HIS MERCY Beauty Plus said:

"Sis next time let Mom and Dad come at the same time so that the fun Will be more."

user4799346752906 said:

"Thank you for taking good care of ur father. may God bless you for doing this. your children also we take care of u in Jesus name."

Babatunde Rashidat omotoyosi said:

"How I wish my father was still alive."

mummyajoke said:

"You too, you will eat fruit of your labour InshaAllah...God continue to bless you and your family."

OMÓBABA 1 said:

"You're the best daughter."

Anosike Goddy said:

"May God bless you and your Husband for this singular gesture. your children will do better things for you and your Husband. He is happy indeed."

sabilly2k said:

"May God bless you for taking care of your dad."

Dad visited daughter in US

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video of her dad who visited her in America. The clip showed the daughter assisting him to take photos.

The lady funnily said that the man only came to the US to create content. She revealed that the man wanted to take photos in the country with beautiful backgrounds.

Source: Legit.ng