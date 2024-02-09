A female corps member has shared a captive video of students at her PPA gushing over her beauty

The students were seen in the numbers shouting and hailing her excitedly as she made a video with them

Netizens who watched the clip took to the comments section to share their opinions on the video

A pretty corps member has shared the emotional reactions of the students in her primary place of assignment upon seeing her.

The lady identified as @swankysimi on TikTok reiterated how the students gushed over her beauty.

Students hail pretty corps member Photo credit: @swankysimi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Students praise corps member over beauty

The joy and amazement of the students were so evident in the video as they all screamed and hailed the beautiful young lady.

They kept trooping out of their classrooms to see her beauty in the video she shared via the TikTok app.

The corps member captioned the video:

“POV: You are the new fine corper and all your student are in love with you.”

Reactions as students praise fine corper

The corps member's video has sparked lots of reactions from netizens.

@muizat commented:

“Na y you were my crush back then in secondary school.”

Adetola reacted:

“Me self don fall in love.”

@favorr_u said:

“Celebrity corper.”

Fayokemi Oluwaseyi said:

“Simi you don turn celeb be that o.”

Oge commented:

“Wahala.”

Ronkebabyy said:

“Omg.”

@slattyx_ reacted:

“Celeb celeb celeb.”

BLESSING N reacted:

“I would be so embarrassed.”

Dolapo said:

“Lol & I will just run away WTFF.”

Ronkebabyy said:

“Celebrity.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng