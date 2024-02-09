A man went wild in a church program after spotting his supposed girlfriend with someone else

He rushed to the front as he openly lamented bitterly, revealing that he had trained her in school for years

A video showing the moment the man stepped out to express his anger has surfaced online and sparked discussions

A drama broke out in church as a man stepped out to confront his estranged girlfriend for presenting someone else in what should have been his place.

According to @tundeednutofficial who shared the video on TikTok, the man caught her in church with another man after training her in school for seven years.

The clip showed the man being restrained as he bitterly revealed he trained her in school. While the drama ensued, his estranged girlfriend's new man was helped out of the scene.

It is not clear where and when the incident happened. The video generated a buzz online as people blasted the lady for shattering her benefactor's heart.

Watch the video below:

People criticise the lady

muna said:

"The pain in his voice some girls sha they forget karma is real if you don't like a guy why allow him train you in school that's unfair."

mikyofcalabar said:

"All this holy holy Sister in de church...

"Judgement will start from church...

"Keep us posted at Pastors office abeg."

ADA Dr. REUBEN said:

"Can you imagine! Omo that’s so ungrateful of her! I can feel his pain… chai."

Cornelius the lion said:

"Your breakfast was served in the presence of the Lord."

mercyjolly270 said:

"I love what her new man did to her. Walk away quietly."

mally338 said:

"I keep on saying this women are loyal to their feelings, and not ur sacrifice know this and know peace."

daramola65 said:

"I will never train another man daughter when I have sisters to train, I’ll never."

scarymonsthar said:

"I keep saying this..it’s better to open a fish pond than to train a girl who is not your wife in school."

