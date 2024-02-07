A TikTok video went viral as it showed a South African man who travelled to Cape Verde to find his perfect match

He said he was motivated by the stunning women he had seen in the AFCON tournament

The video sparked a lot of reactions from viewers who admitted they also wanted to visit Cape Verde

A young South African man captured the attention of many TikTok users as he shared his incredible journey to Cape Verde in search of his soulmate.

He decided to pack his bags and book a flight to Cape Verde, hoping to meet the woman of his dreams.

The video showed him exploring the beautiful scenery and culture of Cape Verde, as well as interacting with some of the locals.

He expressed his admiration for the country and its people, and said he was confident he would find his true love there.

The video shared by @honorable_sibanda received a lot of comments from viewers who confessed they also felt tempted to visit Cape Verde after watching the AFCON games.

They praised the beauty and charm of the Cape Verdean women, and wished the South African man good luck in his quest for love.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Zakhelekhumalo reacted:

“The lancd of milk and honey.”

President Cocktai said:

“Sangoma just predicted my future he said my wife is i cape Verde.”

Jimi Sieraa:

“We need to have a house warming party in Cape Verde.”

Tumi:

“My soulmate definitely in cape verde.”

CT:

“Sibanda my bro.. One rule... No polygamy those huns are limited and we are coming later so please.. 1 hun baby momma.”

Nesrine:

“What's their first language?”

Mpho Tsotetsi:

“My ancestors came in my dream they showed me the- moved to caper verde i must follow them.”

Menziewasibeko:

“Cape Verde my brother the land of honey and milk.”

