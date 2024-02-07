A TikTok video of two beautiful ladies from Cape Verde dancing and shaking their waists captivated many men

The ladies expressed their pride in their nation and demonstrated their amazing waist dance skills

One of them wore the Cape Verdean jersey for the AFCON competition and posed for the camera

A captivating TikTok video of two beautiful women from the island nation of Cape Verde went viral as they showed off their incredible dancing and waist-shaking abilities.

The women, who had radiant smiles on their faces, expressed their pride in their country and its culture by demonstrating their impressive waist dance moves.

The beautiful ladies were dancing. Photo credit: @alleydabs/TikTok

Source: TikTok

One of them wore the national jersey of Cape Verde for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

She confidently posed for the camera as they danced joyfully to the upbeat music. The video, shared by @aleydabs, received thousands of likes and comments from admirers who praised their beauty.

Watch the video below:

Dot--risky reacted:

“I havent recovered from Cape Verde Women.”

Enhle McGarden said:

“Boys trip to Cape Verde yamasimba!!!!!!”

Thokozani Malevu wrote:

“We won yes as Bafana Bafana but Cape Verde women won our our hearts more.”

LS Trading:

“What language do they speak in Cape Verde?”

SihleHadebe:

“How much from south african to cape Verde?”

Teboho Thokoa:

“My first trip out South Africa is Carbo Verde.”

Habs:

“I love Cape Verde girls.”

Nyathela13:

“South African gents let's go and fetch our soul mates at Cape Verde.”

User8393838:

“Boyss we registering for relocation to capv, who's in!?”

GodlsBlack:

“Cant we have our next men's conference in cape verdean?”

CRXL7.aep:

“Boys since our RSA Huns made it clear that they ike Nigerians Clet go to Cape Verde.”

Dakalow OG:

“No hard feelings we still love you. Sending love from south africa sharp neh sharp.”

Isaaclukhele:

“l encourage all RSA to visit Cape Verde, our wives are waiting for us.”

Nigerian man packs his bags, travels to Cape Verde after AFCON shows their beauties

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man embarked on a journey to Cape Verde and shared his amazing TikTok video.

He had been intrigued by the news that Cape Verde was home to some of the most gorgeous women in the world, and he decided to check it out for himself.

he expressed his delight as he arrived in the scenic African island nation and looked ready to explore its culture and beauty.

Source: Legit.ng