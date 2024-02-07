Temitope Olayinka Ajagunna has shared 'where' he gets his African Cup of Nations (AFCON) predictions from

The Nigerian man, who became an internet sensation for predicting AFCON matches without mistake, disclosed this on Tuesday

His disclosure came after he predicted the winner of the Nigeria versus South Africa semi-final match and named the winner of the tournament

A Nigerian man, Temitope Olayinka Ajagunna, whose AFCON , has opened up about the source of his information.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Temitope made the disclosure while stating that South Africa would be a walkover for the Super Eagles.

Temitope Olayinka Ajagunna went viral for accurately predicting AFCON matches. Photo Credit: Temitope Olayinka Ajagunna

Source: Facebook

"Still maintain that two Group A teams will play the finals. So you know your finalists already...

"Nigeria vs South Africa will be easier for Nigeria than the game against Angola (which ultimately will be the toughest for Nigeria on the way to the trophy)," he wrote.

Temitope on his predictions source

Temitope attributed his accurate predictions to an oracle. :

"I don dey hear something like "tuwo" , "tuwo", "tuwo" for inside the Oracle center...I no know whether na "tuwo masara" or "tuwo shinkafa" Oracle want chop or na 2-O e dey talk. I don give am original Seaman Schnapps not yeye Chelsea dry gin (everything associated with the name Chelsea is very dry right now) make the message dey clear...

"So I go tell una tomorrow morning the score wey Oracle say him see..."

Quite interestingly, he gave a final score prediction of the Super Eagles semi-final match in the early hours of Wednesday.

Checks on Temitope's Facebook wall showed he often referenced an 'oracle' each time he gave his predictions.

One of such reference was seen in a Facebook post on Sunday, where of the AFCON winner. While sharing an AI-generated image of Super Eagles players, :

"Slowly but surely we are approaching the climax the Oracle predicted on the 14th of January..."

People excited about Temitope's predictions

Oluwole Makanjuola said:

"I see DR Congo beating cote d'Ivoire and Nigeria beating SA."

Adebisi Adio Amida said:

"Can't wait to see the results."

Dafe Otite said:

"Olohun, next time I go put a tenner at the beginning of competition.

"Use the winnings buy you odeku and pepper soup on your day off."

Jude Kingsley Kelechi said:

"De Oracle has spoken. Twale Baba."

Victor Babajide Isimi said:

"Baba, if this Tuwo masara enter penren?!!!! Na Tinubu himself go invite you make u come take appointment as Seer General of the Federation."

Man opens up on source of his predictions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had opened up on the source of his AFCON predictions.

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, who went viral for his accurate prediction of seven out of 16 African Cup of Nations games, says they come through his instincts.

In a post shared via his official Facebook page, Amadu addressed critics dragging him massively over his failed prediction about Guinea.

Recall that he had predicted Guinea would win the finale and lift the cup. But in an unfortunate turn, the team was kicked out of the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng