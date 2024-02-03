A man has finally addressed netizens about the source of his predictions about the AFCON 2024 matches

The man, Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, said his predictions only come through mere thoughts and instinctive views

Amadu cleared the air on Facebook after getting dragged over his failed prediction about the Guinea match

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh who went viral for his accurate prediction about seven out of 16 games of the African Cup of Nations says he gets his predictions through his instincts.

In a post shared via his official Facebook page, Amadu addressed critics who have been dragging him massively over his failed prediction about Guinea.

Man says his predictions about AFCON matches are mere instinctive views

Amadu debunks rumours about releasing prophecies

After accurately predicting seven rounds out of 16 matches of the AFCON games, many netizens believed Amadu was a prophet who would always get his prediction right.

However, his failed prediction about Guinea caused an uproar on Facebook as netizens dragged him to filth over it.

Addressing the situation, Amadu made it clear that he was not a prophet and his predictions shouldn't be regarded as prophecies.

He reiterated that his predictions were only mere thoughts and instinctive views which could be wrong.

In his words:

"Guinea! Wow! Predictions are not prophecies. Know this and know peace. My page has always been full of football fun. I guess we are all having the needed fun. My predictions are just mere thoughts and instinctive views. No need for any hate speeches. Let's continue having fun. One love."

Reactions as man shares source of AFCON predictions

Netizens stormed the comments section to react to his post.

Nurse Rawlings said:

"Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh Well done bro you tried. But what catches my attention Is your audacity and strong convictions. Nigeria will get into Finals."

Tataya said:

"Y the insults, he made it clear that he is just predicting just like every one of us does, so I don't understand the insults on him."

Kelly Irobiso reacted:

"You were so confident in your predictions."

Benjamin Badamasi wrote:

"Oga keep quiet if it is prediction u will not say no matter what Nigeria and Guinea will qualify and I guess I told u Guinea will not qualify and they are nt lifting any trophy."

Tamba Emmanuel added:

"You're human after all bro. You tried your best. You never ascribed anything supernatural to your predictions. They're only getting it twisted."

See the post below:

Man correctly predicts 7 rounds of 16 matches

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man became famous after correctly predicting seven rounds of 16 games in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON). The man, Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, said on Facebook that he had told people what would happen, and they never believed him.

In his predictions dropped before the matches were played, Amadu said Guinea would beat Equatorial Guinea and that Senegal would lose on penalties to Ivory Coast, and all he said came to pass. Amadu also said that Mali would beat Burkina Faso and DR. Congo would triumph over Egypt, and these also happened.

His prediction about Nigeria beating Cameroon also came to pass, and the same thing happened in the game between Cape Verde and Mauritania. However, Amadu's prediction about the game between South Africa and Morroco failed as the former trashed the latter with two goals to nothing.

