A Nigerian man who moved from his rented flat to his own house broke down in tears of joy and gratitude in a TikTok video

The man was sitting in his living room while his wife recalled a time when they had to endure their landlord’s outbursts

In the video, the family expressed their happiness and thankfulness for finally being able to live in their own house

A Nigerian man who had moved from his rented flat to his dream house could not hold back his tears of joy and gratitude in a heartwarming TikTok video that has captured the hearts of many viewers.

As shared by @mumcy_yumade, the man was sitting comfortably in his spacious living room while his wife reminisced about a time when they had to put up with their landlord’s unreasonable demands.

The young man and his wife were happy to build their own house. Photo credit: @mumcy_yumade/TikTok

In the video, the family expressed their happiness and thankfulness for finally being able to live in their own house that they had worked hard for and prayed for.

They showed their emotions vividly as the husband wept with joy, hugged his wife and children, and thanked God for his blessings.

Nigerian man shows off his stunning makeover of his family house

He had been residing in the old house which had an air conditioner installed, but he seemed to aspire for a more luxurious lifestyle.

The video captured the remarkable transformation of the house after he carried out the renovation project, and the exterior had a sleek and contemporary look.

