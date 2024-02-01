A Nigerian wife who gave her husband a birthday surprise at his beef stall went viral

The man, who had no idea that his wife would visit him at the market where he sold meat, was overcome with emotion

The wife also arranged for a saxophonist to play his favourite songs as a crowd joined him in the celebration

A Nigerian wife who planned a heartwarming birthday surprise for her husband at his beef stall became an online sensation.

The man, who had no clue that his wife would show up at the market where he made a living by selling meat, was filled with emotion as he gratefully received the cake and flower she had bought for him.

In the video as shared by @noelaesua, the wife also hired a talented saxophonist to serenade him with his favourite tunes as a large crowd of well-wishers gathered around him to share in the joyous occasion.

Mummy D reacted:

“Unbehalf of the sisterhood we are proud of you.”

MC Kingheard wrote:

“My sisteru finish work jareeeeeUjust showed the world what love is all about. Any woman that want to scatter ur home will die b4 thinking it.”

Ask food market1:

“Na why meat cost for market.. Hbd to him.”

Anambra tailor:

“We the entire sisterhood is proud of you.”

Joycestephen149:

“No men in the comments section. Na who pamper us we dey pamper. you did well sis. HBD to ur hubby.”

Stephanie Okonyia:

“Your husband don dey enter my eye.”

Jokotola:

“He must be e responsible man for the wife to have done this for him. Happy birthday to him may you live long to reap d fruit of your labour lJMN.”

The Weekend:

“Hope his Noth thinking is d money he left at home u Use buy all dis.”

Amboh:

“This is so beautiful, one can see the shyness in his face.”

