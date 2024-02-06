South African goalkeeper, Ronwen Hayden Williams beat Super Eagles' Stanley Nwabali to emerge as AFCON semi-finalist goalkeeper

Williams was voted the best ahead of Nwabali, Congolese goalkeeper, Lionel Mpasi and Ivorian, Yahia Fofana

The 32-year-old goalkeeper polled 56.7% votes in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) poll

Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire - South African goalkeeper, Ronwen Hayden Williams has been voted as the semi-finalist goalkeeper at the ongoing CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

Williams defeated Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali to emerge the best for the last four of the competition.

The 32-year-old Bafana Bafana goalkeeper polled 56.7% votes in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) poll while Nwabali got 35.5% votes.

The result was announced by the African Football organizing body, CAF via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @CAF_Online, on Sunday, February 4.

Congolese keeper, Lionel Mpasi came distance third with 4.9% votes while Ivorian goalkeeper, Yahia Fofana, had 2.9% votes.

Williams and Nwabali will be in goal for the Bafana Bafana and Super Eagles respectively when Nigeria confront South Africa in the semi-final on Wednesday, February 7.

The second semi-final match is between the host nation, Cote d'Ivoire and Congo where Mpasi and Fofana will be in goal for their respective country.

Nwabali speaks about goalkeeper he watches before game

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nwabali revealed the goalkeeper he watches to get motivated before games. Nwabali said he watches videos of Germany international and Bayern Munich goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer, to get motivation before games.

He disclosed this during an interview at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

The Chippa United goalkeeper said: “I love playing my PlayStation, I love watching my role model, I love watching Manuel Neuer even before my game, even two days before my game, even in the dressing room, I always watch him, and even before my game, I always play my PlayStation.”

