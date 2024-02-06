A teacher has taken to social media to share the beautiful handwritten new month notes her students gave her

Sharing the photos of the letters, the proud teacher asked her followers if they had ever received any handwritten notes like her

Netizens who read the letters applauded her for being a good teacher who her students loved

A senior secondary school chemistry teacher has shared photos to showcase how much her students love her.

The woman, identified as @adaobi_amadi on X, shared photos of the beautiful and heartwarming notes her students had given her.

Teacher gets letters from students Photo credit: Adaobi Amadi/ X, STEFAN HEUNIS/ Getty images. Depicted photos of students have no relationship with story. Photos for illustration only.

Source: Twitter

Teacher gushes over letters from students

The letters were handwritten and well-crafted with love, revealing how much they admired her.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

They called her numerous beautiful names in the notes, some of which were best teacher, best adviser, everyone's favourite, mother of all, storyteller, etc.

These names signified the close bond the woman has with her students.

Sharing the notes, she asked her followers if they ever received any handwritten notes at the beginning of the month.

She wrote:

“I forgot to ask you people something. Did you get a handwritten Happy New Month note yesterday, or should I mind my business?”

Reactions as teacher displays letter from students

The comments section was filled with netizens who admired the teacher and her thoughtful students.

@Super Joyce1 commented:

“Your relationship with your students making me want to be a teacher.”

@Wealth019 reacted:

“Happy new month from me too, can't be a teacher, but I don dey eye your career, this love is just too much, please keep doing what you've always done best to your students, good morning.”

@ekene reacted:

“Whatever your hands find to do, do with all diligence. See as you make the teaching profession so appetizing. God bless you nne.”

@JenniferOkolo_ said:

“So lovely. You deserve them all day everyday.”

@IAMVICADO said:

“Teacher wey sabi. Reminds me of my NYSC days.”

@OMOTAYOLA said:

“My handwriting is not fine, I would have sent my own.”

@cletus_vikky said:

“So beautiful. You're indeed beautiful.”

@mikezuruki reacted:

“This one hand writing fine pass my own.”

Lady finds letter in younger brother's bag

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, Mayah, made public the love letter she found in her younger brother's bag as he returned from school. Mayah said she found the letter while her mum went through his bag to see what he learned at school that day.

She said he seemed to have forgotten the letter in the bag. In the letter, the lad poured out his heart to his schoolmate, who he loves, describing her as the rose of Sharon. The lad complimented her body parts and how death cannot separate them. After he thanked her for being his first Val, he attached the lyrics to Young John's song Xtra Cool to the letter.

The lady said the letter's content stunned her, leaving her mum short of words. "She (her mum) was short of words," she said when replying a netizen who asked how her mother felt about the letter.

Source: Legit.ng