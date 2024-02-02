A young Nigerian lady has shared her exciting experience with her company after they overpaid her for January

According to the lady, she was intentionally overpaid by the company due to the tough economic situation

Netizens in the comments section applauded her organization for being considerate of their employee

A young Nigerian lady has taken to X to narrate how the company she works for showed her compassion towards staff in this harsh economy.

The lady identified as @thequeendare on X excitedly revealed that the company had given her and other staff a bonus.

Company overpays staff due to harsh economy

According to her, they had overpaid her salary at the month's end, which made her think it was an error.

The lady said that she texted the company to inform them of the situation but they replied that it was intentional.

They disclosed that it was a bonus to help ease her life due to the recent hardship in the country.

She said:

“Got my salary for the month and I was overpaid. I instantly texted because I was certain they made an error but turns out it was a bonus to cushion the effects of the harsh economy.”

Reactions as lady gets overpaid by company

The comments section was filled with reactions from netizens who were in awe of how considerate the company was.

@Ifychuwkz said:

“I don't pray to be in the labour market for long but this is the kind of company I pray for.”

@IfeomaAmadi3 said:

“One question please. Is the company you work with in Nigeria?”

@dannyswagg_ reacted:

“Your company might not employ me, but you can. I'm a professional please take me.”

@tobsann said:

“I wish this could be done at my workplace, they would rather deduct your salary than give a bonus.”

@deria commented:

“Drop your employer (company) name and email address make I appreciate them on your behalf with my CV.”

@tamilah_o said:

“And some of us are still waiting for January salary.”

@coco_stitches said:

“I felt this, we were paid extra 7500 as junior staff for fuel reimbursement. Me wey dey trek go work."

@leafletii reacted:

“I increased my girls salary even though na by five k. I try to make it easy for them. Country don really hard.”

@senno_rita said:

“It's because your work place understand the effect of this economy on your income and how it's going to affect your spending and savings, some companies know yet they act like everything is fine in the country. You work in a good place, and it's a commendable act from them.”

@Sheis tea reacted:

“You work in a very good organization, mine has refused to increase our pay. I have been collecting the same amount since January last year that I joined till date. It's crazy that they don't want to be reasonable.”

