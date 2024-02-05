A Nigerian man had foretold the outcome of the AFCON semi-final, stating that DR Congo and Nigeria would reach the final

He revealed that despite South Africa being a tough opponent, the Super Eagles had secured a 1-0 victory

He also predicted that Ivory Coast would fail to advance from the semi-final against DR Congo

A Nigerian man had astounded many football fans when he accurately predicted the outcome of the AFCON semi-final matches, stating that DR Congo and Nigeria would emerge as the finalists.

He revealed that despite South Africa being a formidable opponent with a solid defence, the Super Eagles would manage to snatch a 1-0 victory with a late goal.

The man predicted Nigeria would fall through. Photo credit: @mosseslifestyle/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @mosseslifetsyle, he also foresaw that Ivory Coast, the favourites to win the tournament, would suffer a heartbreaking defeat in the semi-final against DR Congo, as they would lose in the nerve-wracking extra time or penalties.

Man gives scoreline of Nigeria Vs South Africa match

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that ahead of the semi-final games, a white man has predicted the teams that would make it to the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final on Sunday, February 11.

In a TikTok video, @callum_wm said the match between Nigeria and South Africa on Wednesday, February 7, would end in a one-nil scoreline in favour of the Super Eagles.

In the second game involving Ivory Coast and DR Congo, @callum_wm said it would end with two goals in favour of the Central African nation.

Oyinbo man predicts all round of 8 matches with scores

In another related story, Legit.ng also reported that an Oyinbo man, who was an avid follower of the AFCON tournament, had made some bold predictions about the outcomes of the quarter-finals.

n a video shared by @callum_wm, he confidently stated that Nigeria would emerge victorious over Angola and secure their spot in the semi-finals.

He also expected South Africa to advance to the next round after defeating Cape Verde, who had put up a brave fight in the previous matches.

Source: Legit.ng