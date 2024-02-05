A mother and her three children are now UK residents after they got visas and passports to travel to the country

In a video, the woman shared how she and her children prepared for the journey and how happy they were

The video also showed when they stopped over in Doha and when they finally landed in the UK

A mother and her three children have happily relocated to the UK to start living there.

In a heartwarming video posted on TikTok by @nartuakwiwu, the mother and her children were overjoyed as they landed abroad.

The mother and her children were overjoyed. Photo credit: TiktTok/@nartuakwiwu and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

The clip showed when they left their home and booked two Uber rides to head to the airport.

The mother said they had to book two cars since there were many that were going to the airport.

The video also showed when they stopped over in Doha, Qatar and when they reached their destination.

Many of her followers wished them well and prayed to also relocate abroad.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as mother and her children relocate abroad

@STELLA, GRACED AND FAVOURED said:

"I'm using this sound this year by God's grace, congratulations."

@Vincent said:

"So people still dey go UK."

@DuchessBimpe commented:

"Congratulations sis. I tap from your blessing of relocation abroad."

@Abigail commented:

"I tap from your blessing sis."

@ITUNUOLUWA said:

"Congratulations ma’am. This year will surely be my turn for people to celebrate I and my family too ijn."

@Daniel Caleb said:

"Congratulations. I tap into your blessings in Jesus name Amen."

@Naomi commented:

"Congratulations. I tap from your blessing."

@Elina reacted:

"When you guys leave Nigerian, finish we go see people wey go remain."

