A lady who applied for a UK visa got approval, but there was a serious mistake in the document

The lady shared the story of how she went home only to find the wrong date on her visa when she had already received admission to study in the UK

She had to wait for many days for the mistake to be rectified before she finally departed Nigeria for the UK

A Nigerian lady got a visa to travel to the UK in 2022, but she found out there was a mistake in the document.

She was supposed to relocate with her husband and son, but her document had an error which caused a delay.

The lady had to wait for long before the error was rectified. Photo credit: TikTok/@adebukolashabla and Getty Images/Aaron Foster and Osarieme Eweka.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady Adebukola Shabla said her son's and husband's visas came out well, but hers had an error.

She had received an admission to study for her master's degree in the UK, and her flight and that of her husband and son had already been booked.

It was only when she got home that she discovered the error. According to her explanation, the validity of the visa she received was written as only one month.

Adebukola knew this was an error because a masters degree course lasts an average of a year in the UK.

It took several days of waiting before the error was rectified, and she finally travelled out. She has since bagged her masters.

She captioned the video:

"Error on visa twice, but God came through. The journey of life has taken me down many paths, but never did I imagine it would lead me here. You rock, Adebukola. I’m grateful to God and my family for everything."

Social media users congratulate Adebukola

@ADE

"God is with you. Travelling through the student route is somehow draining. Wait for this, wait for that with a lot fear in your heart."

@Omoleye said:

"Thank God it ended in praise."

@maleek_berry said:

"Reading this, omo I was almost in tears, but we give glory to God. You're blessed."

Visa agent disappears with N15 million

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man paid N15 million for a Canadian visa, but the agent in charge disappeared with the money.

The man sold his two cars and a parcel of land he inherited from his father to raise the money to travel to Canada.

But it appears his dreams will not come true because the person doing the visa for him disappeared without a trace.

