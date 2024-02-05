A hilarious WhatsApp chat between a tenant and his boastful landlord has gone viral on TikTok

The landlord, who seemed to love the music his tenant was blasting, urged him to turn it up right away

The tenant said that others were asleep and he did not wish to bother them, but his landlord replied that he owned the house

A funny WhatsApp conversation between a tenant and his landlord who had different tastes in music became a sensation on TikTok.

The landlord, who was clearly a fan of the loud and lively music his tenant was playing in his room, texted him to increase the volume as soon as possible.

The landlord text surprised many.

Source: Getty Images

The tenant politely explained that it was late at night and other people in the house were sleeping, so he did not want to disturb them with his music, but his landlord dismissed his concern and said that he was the boss of the house and he did not care about what his tenant thought or felt.

He eventually told the tenant, who was enjoying the catchy song, not to turn off the music when he was ready to go to bed because he wanted to keep listening to it.

See the text below:

