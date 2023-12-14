A Nigerian man sat on his motorcycle and was thinking about how he would pay his house rent

According to him, the house rent is N120k per year, and he is still unable to settle the important bill

He said he does not know how he would go home and explain to his landlord that he is yet to find the money

A Nigerian man has lamented the fact that he is still unable to pay his house rent.

After he posted a video on TikTok, sympathetic netizens started asking him how much his rent was.

The man said he has been unable to pay his N120k house rent. Photo credit: TikTok/@legacyobarapper6.

Source: TikTok

He explained in the comment section of the post that the rent is N120k.

He was sitting on a motorcycle like an Okada man, but it is not known if he is one.

According to him, he does not know how he would go home and explain to his landlord that he is still unable to find the money.

Sharing the video, @legacyobarapper6, wrote in Pidgin English:

"How I wan tell landlord say I still dey find house rent money."

Watch the video below:

Netizens sympathise with man who is unable to pay his rent

@Lingard asked:

"How much for your rent? I want to support you."

@Thick-Mide said:

"Same here and na my mom death cause this. The man just dey pity me because I no get mom again."

@super pascal said:

"The first day you pay your rent is the day you suppose start saving for the next rent, and if ur 3mnth salary no fit pay your rent means your dey live above your means."

@r.m.d.06 reacted:

"Bbaba you suppose still deh your mama house and worry less on rent. But nah you one do big boy nah."

Man living in Makoko says he doesn't pay rent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an Oyinbo man lives in Makoko slum, an area considered to be reserved for the poorest of the poor in Lagos.

He, however, said it doesn't matter where one sleeps and that the people there love him, and he has built relationships with them.

He said he does not pay rent in the house he lives in Makoko, and he also showed the interiors of the apartment.

Source: Legit.ng