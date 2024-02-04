A lady has shared her testimony with netizens after partaking in Nollywood actor Yul Edochie's online service

The lady claimed that after Yul Edochie prophesied, her ex-boyfriend contacted her, apologized and proposed to her

While sharing her story, she reiterated her amazement at the impact of Yul Edochie's prophecy on her life

A Nigerian lady has shared how her relationship life turned around for the best after joining Nollywood actor Yul Edochie's online church.

The lady identified as @faveamaka on TikTok shared the transformation of her relationship life after the online service.

Lady narrates testimony after joining Yul’s church

Amaka said she was in awe over the influence of Yul Edochie's ministry on her personal life.

She claimed that she had briefly joined Yul Edochie's church when a particular proclamation made during the service caught her attention.

According to her, Yul Edochie had proclaimed that God would fulfil the desires of everyone who joined the service before the month's end and she claimed it.

The lady alleged that she had received an unexpected call from her ex-boyfriend shortly after claiming the proclamation.

Her ex-boyfriend expressed his desire to reconcile with her and also said he was ready to pay her bride price.

She said that the reconciliation with her ex-boyfriend was a result of the prophetic declaration by Yul Edochie's online church.

She wrote:

"Yul Edochie Church is no jokes, I joined briefly and when he said God will grant our Heartdesire before month end I claimed it. My X just called me today and was begging we should reconcile so that he is ready to go and pay my Bride Price. This is my testimony, God has remembered me."

Reactions as lady shares encounter with Yul

The comments section was filled with different reactions from netizens who had different things to say.

chokasanaranamaha reacted;

“I will soon pay the bride price of my ex. Ogbaku people over.”

Mhizp said:

“Una don start to drop receipt Abi? Ride one.”

@joy commented:

“OK good for u.”

@dms reacted:

“Your first wife, if embrace your children apologies to them maybe we can hear you.”

Banny reacted:

“Our mumu no too much? why we dey enslave ourself like this now.”

See her post below:

