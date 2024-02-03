A trending video of a little girl singing Kizz Daniel's song has stirred massive reactions on the TikTok app

In a video shared via TikTok, the girl stood boldly and sang both Kizz Daniel and Davido's lyrics of the Twe Twe song

Some netizens who watched the video were however interested in knowing about her academic life in school

A little Nigerian girl, Esther, has gone viral with her perfect rendition of Kizz Daniel's hit song, Twe Twe.

Dressed in an orange-coloured gown and a short denim jacket, the girl with the handle @megastarflexx on TikTok sang sweetly while moving her body in synchronisation.

Little girl sings Kizz Daniel's Twe Twe song Photo credit: @megastarflexx/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little girl's performance sparks buzz online

The talented girl sang Kizz Daniel's Twe Twe remix song with Davido and she got the lyrics perfectly.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The way she vibed to the song and got the lyrics correctly however made some netizens question her academic life.

After singing the lyrics of Kizz Daniel's part, she proceeded to sing Davido's part, getting the wordings correctly without any glitches in her voice.

Reactions trail video of girl singing Twe Twe

Social media users took to the comment section of the video to share their thoughts.

@nelly_designs said:

"I want to see dis girl school result."

@olaleyedamilola9 said:

"If to say nah as we dey know song we dey know book ni noboby go fail for school."

@user3654925148248 wrote:

"I need your Aza young damsel. you killed my fav song absolutely."

@unclelele990 said:

"If davido kizz nor pay you for this wonderful one weh you do so just let me know make i take them go court."

@bukallie asked:

"Hope you are brilliant in school?"

@oluwakomiyostephe added:

"Davido nd kizz daniel see oooo. Omo this girl too Good."

Little girl with magical voice sings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl is fast becoming a social media sensation after displaying her unique singing talent.

In a heartwarming clip shared by @angel11_mj on TikTok, the little girl sat beside her mother to sing. Her proud mother filmed the moment as her little girl sang with so much passion to Destiny's Child's Survivor.

Reacting to the clip, netizens expressed their amazement over the little girl's incredible voice at such a tender age.

Source: Legit.ng