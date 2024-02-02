A Nigerian academician, Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi, has been appointed a chancellor by a Canada-based online university

In a post he made on X, Dr Igbalajobi, who is a scholarship expert, said he got the appointment from the Western Pinnacle University

Western Pinnacle University is a distance learning institution that offers a wide range of professional certifications, bachelor's, master's degrees

A Nigerian man living in Canada has been appointed as the chancellor of a distance-learning university.

Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi got the appointment from Western Pinnacle University based in Canada.

Dr Igbalajobi said he is thrilled by the appointment. Photo credit: X/@olumuyiwaayo.

Source: Twitter

In a post made on X to celebrate the appointment, Dr Igbalajobi, who is a scholarship expert at Scholarship Carfe, said he is thrilled by the new job.

He wrote:

"I am thrilled to share my appointment as the Chancellor of Western Pinnacle University, a distance learning institution with global partners and affiliations. If you are considering bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degrees in business, science, and art from the comfort of your home, then think about Western Pinnacle University."

On its website, Western Pinnacle University describes itself as:

"The prestigious accredited distance learning institute with global partners and affiliations. We offer a wide range of professional certifications, bachelor, master's, and doctorate degrees in Business, Science, and Art."

See the full post below:

Reactions as Nigerian man is appointed university chancellor in Canada

@bethellite04 commented:

"Congratulations sir. I hope the tuition fee is quite affordable, considering the current circumstances in the country?"

@jollertex said:

"Just in time, let me Google search for more details, I need a degree in science."

@Lordmayorx commented:

"May God almighty continue to be gracious to and uphold you bro congratulations."

@Macapellar_ said:

"Congratulations, sir on your new achievement, I'm eagerly looking forward to joining the scholarship masterclass."

@Sammiecrypt002 commented:

"Doki! Keep soaring higher! You deserved it, keep working! More milestones in Jesus name….Amen."

Source: Legit.ng