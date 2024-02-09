A man has finally completed his studies at the University of Jos (UNIJOS) 18 years after he was admitted

The faculty of Education graduate was seen posing with his university testimonial, issued in 2023, which certified that he was a student of UNIJOS from 2005 to 2021

More details emerged about the character and some activities of the man popularly known as Bojo

After 18 years, Haruna Aminu Ali, alias Bojo, has graduated from the University of Jos (UNIJOS).

Celebrating his academic feat, a Facebook page 'Unijos naraguta/zion hostel' shared pictures of Ali and his university testimonial.

Haruna Aminu Ali finally graduated after 19 years. Photo Credit: Unijos naraguta/zion hostel

Source: Facebook

The page described him as the oldest UNIJOS student, noting that it was no easy feat to finish after close to 20 years.

Details about Haruna Aminu Ali's activities

According to the Facebook page, Ali usually goes around campus with his credentials, including his admission and transfer letters.

It added that Ali was always seen at the HOD's office even when he has no business there. Ali was described as a fun person. The page wrote:

"Congratulations Bojo...

"The oldest students of the University of Jos.

"2005 - 2023 E No Easy O.

"Bojo, is a popular student especially in the faculty of education. This man started University of Jos since 2005. He goes around with his credentials which contain admission letter and all his transfer letters.

"Bojo is a fun to be man, sometimes annoying when he is aggressive. He is always at the HOD's office even when he has nothing to do there.

"Congratulations Bojo.

Finally, The Landlord Had Graduated??

"#Congratulations God Bless Your Certificate."

A look at his testimonial showed it was issued on December 18, 2023, and certified that he was a student of UNIJOS from 2005 to 2021 and was in the faculty of education.

It also stated that he graduated with a third class and that his certificate would be issued in due course.

Netizens congratulate Haruna Amiu Ali

Owlama E. Timothy said:

"Congratulations sir. Is not easy."

Isaac Zicsteps Apeh said:

"Omorrr this man, we go sha miss e funny doings."

Nathaniel Deme said:

"Congratulations sir.

"And he still graduated with a third class?"

TiMi Iga Wantana said:

"Congratulations to the Grand Khadi ✊✊. God did it!"

Simi Faith Yakubu Banjes said:

"Congratulations sir, may God bless ur efforts n certificate."

