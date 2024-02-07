A Kano-based tertiary institution has fired a lecturer caught in a video asking students to go on their knees and raise their hands

The students were alleged to have committed an infraction during their Nigerian People and Culture class

The video gained traction, and Barr. Abba Hikima, in an open letter to the institution, condemned the action

Kano - A Kano's tertiary institution, Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, has announced the suspension of a lecturer who was caught in a viral video meting capital punishment on the institution's students.

The staff was alleged to have subjected the students to corporal punishment over minor infractions when they were having their 'Nigerian People and Culture' lesson.

Video Kano varsity lecturer asking students to knee and raise their hands Photo Credit: Aliko Dangote University of Technology

Source: Facebook

Video of Kano lecturer asking students to knee and raise their hands

In a video shared by the Leadership in a tweet on Monday, February 6, some students were asked to go on their knees and raise their hands like primary school pupils in some Nigerian schools.

The lecturer was seen slapping some students, and some were sent out of the class as the lecturer appeared to be angry with them.

A caption on the video says the institution has turned to secondary school. The caption reads: "just wudil don turn to secondary school."

Kano varsity petitioned over corporal punishment video

The Leadership accompanied the video with the caption:

"The incident gained widespread attention through a viral video on social media, prompting a Kano-based lawyer, Barr. Abba Hikima, to pen an open letter condemning the actions of the lecturer as barbaric and inhuman."

The incident was one of the numerous activities in Nigerian tertiary institutions that exposed the injustices among the students. There has been criticism that some lecturers do not respect the rights and privileges of the students.

See the video here:

