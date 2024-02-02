A mother has shared a hilarious viral video of her baby taking a bottle of perfume from her drawer and running away

The way she perfectly ran through the corridors made netizens believe it was a normal lifestyle for her

Netizens who watched the funny video stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the girl's act

A trending video of a baby running away after 'stealing" a bottle of perfume from her mother's drawer has left netizens rolling on the floor.

In the video shared by @cutebaby01, the toddler took the perfume and immediately ran with it when she heard her mother's voice.

Little girl steals perfume from mum's drawer Photo credit: @cutebaby01/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Smart toddler flees with mum's perfume

The baby girl ran away as fast as she could, holding the perfume bottle firmly.

According to her funny mother, the little girl was always 'stealing' stuff from her drawer and going away with it.

Immediately, she heard her mother calling her name; she ran off with it through the corridor while her mother chased after her.

She perfectly navigated her way through the corridors, giving viewers the impression that it was a regular thing for her.

The video was captioned:

“She's always stealing stuff!!!”

Reactions trail video of toddler taking perfumes

The comments section was filled with different opinions of netizens.

Ronnel Ray D reacted:

“The fact that she cut those corners so neat means it's a regular thing for her.”

Stu reacted:

“No face no case.”

Divalicious said:

“She's faster than Usain Bolt.”

Tina_Cee reacted:

“I like how they think they can outrun a whole adult.”

@amandabukkyallen reacted:

“She didn't even look back, she's a professional one.”

Atwongyere Robalto reacted:

“She even has her escape routes well marked.”

Rosealynn Newdiger said:

“It's amazing just how fast short legs can run.”

Kevin_14 said:

“Temple run.”

Source: Legit.ng