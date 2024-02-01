A black mother has shared a touching video of her playful little daughter whose leg got stuck inside a toy

In the trending clip, the emotional girl cried as her father did his best to bring out her leg without hurting her

The video shared via the TikTok app sparked lots of reactions with some netizens sharing their experiences with toddlers

A mother has sparked reactions on the TikTok app after sharing a video of her little daughter's leg stuck inside a toy.

The woman's video emphasised that toddlers must be watched properly as the curious little ones could always try something dangerous at any second.

Woman films daughter's leg in a toy

The mother, identified as @bae_favvy1 on TikTok, shared a video of the little girl's leg firmly held inside a toy house.

In the viral clip, her husband gently carried the girl and tried his best to bring out her leg from the toy house.

He kept trying, but it proved difficult because her legs were bigger than the toy which made him question how she got her legs in at first.

After trying for a while, he had no other choice than to break the toy and bring out her leg. The girl quickly stopped crying, took the toy and continued playing with it alongside her twin.

The video was captioned:

"Kids when you look away for just 5 seconds.”

Reactions as toddler's leg's stuck in toy

Netizens have reacted hilariously to the mischief of toddlers in general.

@assurance765 said:

“Na so my anty pickin put head comot from protector go outside. Anty com begin Cry oh head no gree enter again n the mama comot. I fear dat day eh.”

Neme said:

“Omo how did the leg enter in the first place an I feel bad for little Kendra.”

@lovediary said:

“Yes 5 seconds silence, 5 hours repair.”

MIDE said:

“Shebi if I want to enter house I will first enter with one leg naw.”

STEPPIN RAZORX said:

“You buy me house and you don't want me to enter I go show you.”

@lamide489 said:

“Make una sha wait the other go enter the house before tomorrow night.”

Ezikwas reacted:

“Person way to think to swallow spoon next e.”

@crissie097 said:

“Lol I don't want to laugh but allow me laugh.”

Watch the video below:

Playful baby dances barefooted

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that dance lovers on TikTok praised a little girl who performed a gentle dance in a viral video. In the video on the TikTok handle of @pbailliu, the little girl showed a lot of happiness while dancing.

The video was not too long, as it lasted for just 20 seconds, but the girl still shone like a star in the few seconds that she danced. Lucky Dube's music played in the video, and the girl started dancing by raising her two hands. She brought her hands down and then up again, gesturing happily with her innocent face shining bright.

Her dance steps were not too energetic, but she showed clearly that she was in a happy mood with the way she swung her body sideways. Throughout the period she danced, she stood in one spot. So far, the video has been viewed more than one million times by dance lovers on TikTok.

