The Nigerian lady who talks and behaves like an AI robot appeared in a video shared by her make-up artist

In the video, the AI lady, Jadro Lita, was being transformed by the make-up artist, who was making sure she looked like a robot

After the make-up session, Jadro Lita looked incredibly different as her face changed to look like that of a cartoon character

Jadro Lita, the Nigerian lady who behaves and talks like an AI robot, was seen during her make-up session.

Jadro Lita was already dressed up in her usual robot costume, but she needed to compliment it with make-up.

Jadro Lita got her make-up done, and her face was transformed. Photo credit: TikTok/@emotoned and @juicy.pearl.media.

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by the make-up artist, @flossynaci, Jadro Lita was sitting in the studio and displaying some robotic moves.

The make-up transformed her face, especially her eyes, as it made them look like they were artificially fixed. The artist said she was turning her into a baddie.

Some social media users, however, said they preferred Jadro Lita's natural face as it had natural beauty.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of Jadro Lita getting her makeup done

@DvMarkus commented:

"I'm becoming confused. Is Jarvis really a robot or an original person? It's just too real that it doesn't seem fake at all."

@blessingada438 reacted:

"Jarvis no need make up.... she fine like that."

@Francess cassandra commented:

"Please guys is Jarvis a real AI."

@Call me...Macvin170 commented:

"Please tell Jarvis to open another account because I love her."

@Cleo reacted:

"Jarvis is so beautiful."

@Best zobo drink in Lagos commented:

"Jarvis doesn't really need make-up, she's so beautiful naturally. Well done ma'am."

@Akpene said:

"Jarvis is a natural beauty. So adorable."

@she commented:

"This lady deserves to be in Hollywood, hands down. I just love her. She has some great talents."

