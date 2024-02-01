A Nigerian lady has shared a surprising video of the self-contained apartment an agent took her to

According to the lady who resides in Abuja, she had requested an apartment that would cost her only N200k rent

Netizens who watched the clip found the house unimpressive and hilarious because of the uncompleted parts

An Abuja-based lady has caused a frenzy with a video of a self-contained apartment an agent took her to in Lugbe.

The lady identified as @prettiosasehanire on TikTok was dumbfounded when her agent took her to the house.

Lady displays N200k apartment in Lugbe

While expressing her pain, she disclosed that she had asked her agent to get her an apartment that would cost her N200k.

However, the apartment he took her to looked uncompleted and inhabitable in the video she shared.

The walls had demarcation and some places were not plastered like the toilet and kitchen.

There was no water in the house and the building obviously needed to be renovated to look better.

The lady revealed that she almost cried when the agent showed her different parts of the house.

She wrote:

“POV: You told an Abuja agent your budget for selfcon is N200k. I cried.”

Netizens react to N200k self-contained apartment

The video sparked lots of hilarious reactions in the comments section.

@remedyl said:

“Come to lagos first, you'll appreciate this apartment.”

Blessing said:

“Abeg na who go finish the building???”

@sarahpoweide said:

“I paid 250 for self con in gwags. A month later I feel like packing out. I can't with the landlady.”

@kennyblaq196 reacted:

“Selfcon in lasu is 400k plus.”

Joshuw said:

“Come to Lagos come and see magic I tried renting one last year the place wan be like cage naso I block the agent.”

Morenny said:

“Funniest part is that, the house is fine for their face. I had similar experience, l almost swear for the agent.”

AB Stylez commented:

“Na you go build am complete.”

Doo reacted:

“Lol you'll use up to 500k to renovate and furnish the house.”

camill Nnadi said:

“See the kitchen and this one na the toilet. He still get mind dey show you around wetin em tek.”

Chidimma M said:

“My sister finish the building yourself.”

