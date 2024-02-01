A black man tried shaking two random strangers in public; one declined while the other shook him repeatedly

In a video, he repaid the lady who shook him with a brand-new iPhone and some cash and gave the other nothing

The video shared via the TikTok app sparked lots of mixed reactions from netizens in the comment section

A video has gone viral on TikTok bolstering the importance of extending kindness to everyone, including people we don't know.

In the video shared by @s1_funny, a man extended his hand for a handshake to two young ladies; one refused to shake while the other did.

Lady gets rewarded for being kind to stranger Photo credit: @s1funny/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man rewards lady who showed him kindness

The man repeatedly brought out his hand for a handshake towards the first lady, but she kept refusing each time.

However, the second lady shook him when he raised his hand without hesitation.

He also asked the first lady to help with some money, but she refused to give.

He then turned to ask the second lady, and she dipped her hands into her pocket and gave him the coins she had.

The man, who was only testing the ladies, returned the coins to the lady, gave her a brand-new iPhone, and gave her some cash.

The first lady, who saw everything that happened, began to laugh at the second lady's unexpected gift.

Netizens react as man rewards kind lady

The comments section was filled with reactions from netizens who watched the clip.

Legacy63 Gin.Kgotso said:

“Am so proud of the girl that didn't entertain a stranger recording her, taught my daughter same thing, there is nothing wrong there 10.”

@jonnay said:

“There's a lot of reasons why ppl don't shake hands with strangers besides spite, it's not bad to not shake a stranger's hand.”

MrNobody reacted:

“She laughing that hurt off.”

Gil Silver said:

“The beautiful ones are always kind-hearted.”

@_k_blu_2 commented:

“Buh those saying they've taught their kids not to shake hands with strangers, so who'll help them in public should the need arise?”

ProphetCosby said:

“Pride is the greatest enemy to success. learn to be humble always.”

ALICIA2 reacted:

“I'm just kind-hearted what can I say.”

Tea Miskovic said:

“I know that she cried when she went home.”

Roxi Sanford said:

“Pretty girls are always nice.”

Source: Legit.ng