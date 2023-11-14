A heartwarming video of a young man who received an unexpected gift from his girlfriend on his graduation sign out day went viral

The Nigerian man, who clearly had no idea about the gift, was speechless as he accepted the gift

The man felt truly loved as he examined the items in the box gifts with a delighted smile on his face

A touching video that showed the genuine love and appreciation between a young couple on a special day captured the attention of many online.

The video featured a young man who was graduating from university and was signing out with his classmates.

He was unaware that his girlfriend had prepared a surprise gift for him to celebrate his achievement.

As he was walking with his friends, his girlfriend approached him with a box full of gifts and handed it to him.

The young man was stunned and speechless as he took the gift from his girlfriend.

He opened the box and saw various items that his girlfriend had carefully chosen for him.

He felt truly loved and grateful as he looked at each item with a delighted smile on his face.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kemmy reacted:

“Na who deposit go withdraw.”

Ennykus said:

“Aww he has this sweet look.”

LobaTjordan:

“See you still Dey play ooo.”

ChinweGoodlife:

“Chinko surprises and gift hub.”

SaYo:

“Sodiq my gee.”

Ayomitide:

“Na who send money we dy surprise.”

Alayokah stitches:

“Na who debit his account go collect credit no cap.”

LIl TushA:

“Sango ota/ilaro ogun state.”

