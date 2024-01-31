A Nigerian lady was recently blocked by a man whom she belittled because of the type of phone he was using

The lady had no idea that the young man was only testing her and when she realised, it was already too late

Netizens who read the duo's chat referred to the young lady as a gold digger and tackled her over her actions

A WhatsApp conversation between a young Nigerian lady and her admirer has been making waves online.

In the chat shared on X by @_agneeess, the man first introduced himself to the lady and explained how he got her number.

Lady regrets criticising her admirer

The young lady requested for his picture and he sent a throwback photo which didn't appeal to the lady at all. She immediately blasted him, reiterating that the young man wasn't in her class and she couldn't date him.

After a while, she asked to know the type of phone he uses and he replied that he was using an itel S16. The lady laughed at him and insisted he wasn't her type.

Following her outburst, the man then broke the camel's back. He informed her that it was a joke and quickly sent a recent picture of himself that left the lady gushing.

The lady said:

“Wow are you sure you're the one? You look so cute. Why didn't you send me this picture at first.”

He added that he was using an iPhone 14 Pro max and this revelation intensified what the lady felt for him.

He however declared that he didn't love her anymore and the lady begged for forgiveness but got blocked immediately.

Netizens react to conversation leaked online

The viral post has sparked mixed reactions in the comments section.

@arueho reacted:

“This is why alot of girls go missing without a trace.”

@praise commented:

“No woman want to suffer, who will even date the person on that picture by the way?”

@igbohustler1 said:

“The fearing of your gender is the beginning of wisdom.”

@xtainlex1 reacted:

“She really said cheese, what was she expecting.”

@sololandiz reacted:

“After dem go de go from church to church de find husband.”

@rukkyfari said:

“They are both crazy. Falling in love from first chat who does that.”

@OriodofeNathan said:

“Omooo this guy will never try this again.”

Al Pacino said:

“A Gold digger.”

Chat between lady and boyfriend goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a funny Nigerian lady recently pranked her boyfriend and shared his reaction on TikTok. In her conversation with her boyfriend, she claimed she wanted to hang out with another guy who promised to make her day spectacular.

Her boyfriend was not having it, and he immediately began to give her a rude attitude while throwing questions at her. He asked her how she claimed to love him but was willing to go out with another guy.

While venting his anger over the situation, he instructed her not to come back to him after the date before she informed him that it was a prank. The funny lady shared the conversation online, and it has since gone viral. Many netizens have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts on the prank. While many criticised the woman for playing with her boyfriend's emotions, others found the chats intriguing.

