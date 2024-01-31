A bold and beautiful little girl dressed like Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala during her school's career day

The pictures of the little girl were seen and reposted by Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who prayed for her

Reacting to the touching photos, netizens joined Dr Ngozi to shower prayers on the little girl in the comments section

The internet has been abuzz after the legendary Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, reposted a little girl who dressed like her.

The smart and adorable-looking girl had chosen to dress like the legend for her school's career day.

Little girl dresses like Okonjo Iweala Photo credit: @NOIweala/X.

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala reacts as girl dresses like her

Iweala not only reposted the little girl who saw her as a role model and wanted to emulate her footsteps, but she also prayed for her.

She extended the prayers to other young girls that they may grow and surpass her career.

She wrote:

“Delighted to get this photo of a young 3 year old girl, who I don't even know, dressed for her schools Career Day as Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. What a fun thing to see! I pray for her and all young girls that their careers will be even more successful than mine!”

Reactions trail Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's prayers for girl

The comments section was filled with reactions from netizens who joined the legend in her prayers.

Marj_1 said:

“As she grows older she will get the headtie right beautiful kid. May she grow to be a woman of global relevance bringing happiness to her parents. May the woes of her nation not hinder or hamper her growth and progress. Amen.”

@trendwithola reacted:

“So beautiful, adults should should also emulate this kind of dressing instead of exposing all that are meant to be private and adored by their spouses.”

@nohrix said:

“The kind of influence we want to see in young generation!”

@fibre005 reacted:

“Amen!!! the true prayer of a mother that her children will be far better than theirs.”

@PureStanley1 said:

“Wow, this is best thing I have seen today. So Beautiful. I say a loud Amen to ur prayer for her. Mummy @NOIweala U have inspired a lot of people through ur positive work.”

@hansatua said:

“Indeed you are an inspiration to the girl child all over the world. Maybe u should do a video tutorial on how to tie that gele like u do.”

@AlasaP said:

“This is the kinda positive legacy and influence I love to see in our young ones! Well done ma'am for inspiring a lot of us!”

@MikeIkenwa reacted:

“You inspire a lot of young people, and it's so good to see you wishing them even greater success than yours. God bless you for us.”

