A heartwarming video showcasing a young man’s excitement upon seeing his mother again has gone viral.

In the video shared on TikTok by @kellyandrinah, the emotional boy got overwhelmed when he sighted his mother after being apart for one year.

Man's touching reunion with mum melts hearts

The young man who wasn't expecting to see his mother first ran around excitedly before returning to give her a warm embrace.

His mother had given him a surprise visit at his school and his reaction to the touching gesture was awesome to watch.

The video captured the emotional reunion, the tears and the warm embrace which showcased their love and how much they missed each other.

"One year without seeing his mother and he was surprised at school he was happy, cried, so emotional,” the caption of the video read.

Reactions trail video of mother and son's reunion

Some netizens took to the comments section to recount how they were left behind their loved ones.

Melanie said:

“Ur talking about 4yrs and 8yrs a me I was abandoned by her wen I was 2 now 24...we found her last year...but she's nothing to me I dn't fil her.”

Mary commented:

“What about us been abandoned when I was 6yrs now am 24 and she want me to recognise her as my mum will always choose my step mum.”

Reline Reline reacted:

“My problem is crying, whenever I watch emotional video my tears comes out.”

@Nevermind said:

“This is the same way am going to go to my son's school directly from the airport cause i dont want to see any other person apart from my boys.”

Sharlin Shatrah said:

“Jst imagine recently my gal told me that she has started forgetting my face & #she requested me to go back home. oohh my God.”

Gorreth said:

“For women who abort don't u want to see such moments this is so emotional a miss u my vivian soon coming back.”

@lonia196 said:

“My mom left me when I was 2 with my grandma later found out she wanted to finish me of coz I had Asmar and ocd and my grandma took me. U are lucky.”

BOSSLADY said:

“Some ov us we dot know wat is mother love we are the one acting like mother to our young sibling.”

@moah reacted:

“Me two years without seeing my son but am sure he can't even recalling me.”

@user8394677777616 said:

“You are talking about 1 year me I was left when I was in grade 1 and now am turning 19 this year and she is nothing to me.”

Couple reunites 23 years after divorce

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Grace Migliaccio and John Hironhavr who broke up with each other after a short romantic affair had an amazing unexpected reunion 23 years later. They had earlier met in the United States during a party in 1984 but were forced to divorce each other after John’s visa expired in the US.

When both couples met again in 2007, they learnt about their divorces in their respective marriages, so they started another relationship, eventually leading to their reunion. Grace said after their first break up, they never forgot each other. Even after losing contact with each other, John had once gone as far as to track Grace down by calling an international directory in the U.S.

Both Grace and John said that love is worth taking a chance on, especially for those who had earlier experienced a loss in love; they said it is normal to come back to see if they feel the same way for each other again. “Know that it's never too late to find where you're supposed to be and who you're supposed to be there with”

