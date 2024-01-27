A Nigerian widow sold her wrappers and worked on her farm to pay for her son’s university education has gained attention

Her son graduated and eventually completed his NYSC which took him more than a year, he came home with his certificate

He surprised his mother by visiting her on her farm and showing her his NYSC certificate as they posed for a quick photo

A heartwarming story of an Igbo widow who sold her wrappers to fund her son's education has gone viral on social media.

The woman, who is a farmer, received a rewarding surprise when her son returned home as a youth corper and presented her with his NYSC certificate.

According to a Facebook user, AJXpressBlog, who shared the story, the woman had to sell her wrappers, which are traditional garments worn by Igbo women, to pay for her son's university fees. She also worked hard at her farm to provide for her family.

The son enrolled in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program, which is a mandatory one-year service for Nigerian graduates and completed his service year.

The proud son decided to surprise his mother by visiting her on her farm and showing her his NYSC certificate. The mother was overjoyed to see her son in his NYSC uniform. She also posed with him and his certificate for some photos.

The story has touched many Nigerians who praised the woman for her sacrifice and the son for his achievement. They also wished them more blessings and success in their future endeavors.

The story also highlights the importance of education and the challenges that many parents face to provide quality education for their children. It also shows the value of the NYSC program, which aims to foster national unity and development among Nigerian youths.

