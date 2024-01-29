A Nigerian lady was stunned when she discovered a brand new iPhone hidden inside a flower bouquet on her birthday

She had received the flowers as a gift, but did not notice anything unusual until she spotted a rope-like object among the petals

She pulled the rope and revealed the iPhone, which sparked cheers from the guests at her birthday party

A young Nigerian lady had the surprise of her life when she unwrapped a flower bouquet on her birthday and found a brand new iPhone inside.

The flowers were a present from someone, who had cleverly concealed the phone among the colourful petals.

The lady was excited. Photo credit: @sparkysurprisehub/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The lady was oblivious to the hidden gift until she noticed a thin rope sticking out from the centre of the bouquet.

She tugged on the rope and pulled out the iPhone, which was wrapped in a shiny paper.

Her joyous expression was captured on video and posted by @sparkysurprisehub on TikTok, where it received over a million views and thousands of comments.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Chocolate Vine reacted:

“Some girls are just lucky Man never do anything for me before.”

Aramidephebe said:

“Not me drinking garri and smiling like mumu.”

Candiete:

“Pure hearted women our own is coming soon.”

Dreaaa:

“My werey almost use pure water blind my eyes.”

Pretty Priscy:

“No one is talking about how pretty the girl.”

Hollar0:

“Omo this one go pay 99:9 billion.”

Amamah:

“This package is how much abeg.”

Precious:

“Not me smiling like mumu and eating my yam without.”

Lady gifts her best friend new iPhone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a female friend of a young lady wanted to surprise her with a brand-new phone. She went to a phone shop, selected one of the iPhone brands at the store, and paid for it.

In the video, she showed the receipt they gave her to confirm that she had bought the phone. She headed straight to her friend's place and gave her the phone. Her excited friend opened the sealed gift and discovered it was an iPhone.

Grateful and thrilled by the gift, she began to shed tears of joy.

Source: Legit.ng