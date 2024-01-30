A customer approached a shop to buy two bags of rice and handed 'N120k cash' to the sales girl as payment

However, the sales girl was shocked to realise the money had 'turned to papers' after the customer left

A heartbreaking video showed the sales girl weeping as she picked the papers while people gathered around

A sales girl was heartbroken after realising a customer scammed her of two bags of rice with fake money.

TikToker @orlamy5 shared a video of the sales girl as she lamented while pitying the victim.

The sales girl shed tears. Photo Credit: @orlamy5

Source: TikTok

The clip showed the sales girl gathering the papers cut into money sizes. She picked them off the ground while a crowd of sympathised gathered in front of the shop.

Wordings on the clip reads:

"Money turn to paper after releasing 2 bags of rice N120k. I pity this sales girl oo chai!!!

"Only 2k found in the middle of the paper o."

The sales girl could be seen shedding tears while a road safety personnel tried to comfort her.

Watch the video below:

People react to the sad incident

Cadet Captain Drug said:

"Next time use scope throw the money on the floor before ur customer leave it will turn to paper immediately if the person nh 419, sorry for the loss."

Honeybae said:

"This happened to me last year November.50k cash turned paper after the useless pets leftso sad.?"

Greatjay196 said:

"If person do transfer for you…even if you get alert…please check your bal….umu ekwensu."

Zarah said:

"Even pos is not safe dia is a way Dey do it now if u check balance for someone, ur money will go talking from experience sha."

jimdadon said:

"I believe the money was a paper but the juju made the girl see the paper as money. God will see you through dear."

Omitundun Ezenwanyi said:

"No person who did this will never know peace for putting this innocent girl in pain."

Amarachi Rose said:

"Same tin happened to me while I was still working as a sales girl … I sold something of 40k+ after the man left the money turned to #5."

OMOLUWABI TV said:

"Which money turn to paper, that's what they have her,they gave her in bill and cover the both faces with original currency."

Source: Legit.ng