A lady who had not been with her husband for three years finally got to meet him as the man joined her abroad

The beautiful lady made their home and bed welcoming before she went to the airport to receive the man

Many people who reacted to her video praised the wife for staying strong while living apart from her husband for years

A Nigerian lady who has been in a distance marriage for three years finally had her husband join her abroad.

During the man's flight to the UK, they had a video call. The lady decorated their matrimonial bed before his arrival.

Long distance marriage in UK and Nigeria

She (@nursemj01) also packed a hamper to welcome him home. The lady quickly rushed to the airport and had to wait one hour before seeing him.

On sighting her husband some metres away, she shouted "My husband!" before they both had a tight hug.

student Nurse kristy said:

"Dis night no go easy, single ppl una mind no go down ground dis yr."

Eve said:

"You were so intentional love it congratulations."

olusola ayodeji said:

"Never lived together ke? Hummmmm."

The wife explained:

"Yes, cos we met online… he came for Plab after 2yrs… we only had few days then he left.. that doesn’t count as living together especially when filing for visa if you get what I mean."

taiwo said:

"The rest is history."

Tioluwalayo said:

"Nurse don plan to use My husband this and that choke us this year. Anyway congratulations sis."

Queen Ememobong Essien said:

"Congratulations. I’m happy for you."

user4200351753636 jokingly asked:

"Wat happened next?"

She replied:

"Errrm, we prayed oo, & giving glory to God for journey mercies."

Mrs BeckyJeff said:

"Congratulations to you am so happy for you."

Saeeda Motunrayo Aka said:

"Omo you try oh i was only away from my husband for only 2 months body tell me oh."

Lady joined husband abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady shared the moment she joined her husband in Canada after one year of a long-distance relationship.

She went to the market to get foodstuff, new clothes and even bought an iPhone 15 in preparation for her relocation.

