A lady has taken to social media to reveal that her United States visa application did not go as she expected

The heartbroken lady burst into tears as she lamented using all the money on her to apply for the visa

A video of the lady crying over her failed effort has gone viral online as many internet users showed her support

After her US visa application did not pull through, a lady announced the development on TikTok.

In a now-viral video, @dailydoseofjc_ noted that it was painful.

According to @dailydoseofjc_, she spent her last money on the application attempt at the US embassy.

"POV: You spent your last money on your US embassy only to find out you got denied," she wrote on the video.

The video went viral and stirred mixed reactions.

Netizens encouraged her not to give up

Tyquan Welch said:

"I tried two times and the next time I step into that embassy I shall receive. Don’t cry you can always try again."

chinyb4 said:

"Sweetie listen when things don't happen on your time that's God's Protection he got u trust me. He sees tomorrow. We can't."

user2140056895717 said:

"That is why I’m afraid to go back I was denied 5 times. I don’t have it money is a scarce commodity for me."

Kelly Kay said:

"Don’t cry I got denied twice and am still living you will be okay God is not dead cheer up."

Shantel Dwyer778 said:

"Girlfriend cheer up a 5 times mi get turn now... And I am planning to apply again this year. nothing beats a person who try baby."

nini123 said:

"Delayed not denied! Cheer up mama it shall be well!!"

Ahsanti Maria said:

"So if is your last money how u did ago buy the ticket? just an ask still lol."

