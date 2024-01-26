"I Tried": Reactions as US Denies Lady Visa after She Spent Her Last Money, She Cries in Video
- A lady has taken to social media to reveal that her United States visa application did not go as she expected
- The heartbroken lady burst into tears as she lamented using all the money on her to apply for the visa
- A video of the lady crying over her failed effort has gone viral online as many internet users showed her support
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
After her US visa application did not pull through, a lady announced the development on TikTok.
In a now-viral video, @dailydoseofjc_ noted that it was painful.
According to @dailydoseofjc_, she spent her last money on the application attempt at the US embassy.
"POV: You spent your last money on your US embassy only to find out you got denied," she wrote on the video.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
The video went viral and stirred mixed reactions.
Watch the video below:
Netizens encouraged her not to give up
Tyquan Welch said:
"I tried two times and the next time I step into that embassy I shall receive. Don’t cry you can always try again."
chinyb4 said:
"Sweetie listen when things don't happen on your time that's God's Protection he got u trust me. He sees tomorrow. We can't."
user2140056895717 said:
"That is why I’m afraid to go back I was denied 5 times. I don’t have it money is a scarce commodity for me."
Kelly Kay said:
"Don’t cry I got denied twice and am still living you will be okay God is not dead cheer up."
Shantel Dwyer778 said:
"Girlfriend cheer up a 5 times mi get turn now... And I am planning to apply again this year. nothing beats a person who try baby."
nini123 said:
"Delayed not denied! Cheer up mama it shall be well!!"
Ahsanti Maria said:
"So if is your last money how u did ago buy the ticket? just an ask still lol."
Canada denies Nigerian man study visa
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had denied a Nigerian man a study visa after seeing his proof of funds.
A TikTok user, @muvey10, narrated that a man in one of her groups opened up about being denied a Canadian study visa despite having N100 million as his proof of funds.
In a TikTok video, the techie explained that visa application reviewers like storytelling and knocked the man for presenting N100 million as proof of funds for a study visa.
According to her, the visa officials are humans and would deny or approve one's application based on some probabilities.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng