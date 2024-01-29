"We Got 4 Canada Visas": Lady Shows Off 4 International Passports, Relocates Abroad With Family
- A Nigerian lady and her family moved to Canada after they successfully secured Canadian visas and their international passports
- The lady, Harmony, came online to share a video to celebrate their relocation and to show off their Canadian visas
- Harmony posed in a photo with her husband and two children as they were set to fly to Canada to start a new life
There is celebration in the air as a Nigerian lady and her family have successfully moved to Canada.
The lady, Harmony, shared a video on TikTok showing their four Nigerian international passports.
The family of four, comprising two children, Harmony and her husband, also secured four Canadian visas.
The lovely family posed for a photo at the airport, and they shared the photo for their friends to see.
Many who saw their success story went to the comment section of the video to pray for such.
She captioned the video:
"For it has pleased the Lord to change our location."
We processed our Canada visa ourselves, says Harmony
When people asked her how they managed to secure the visas, she responded by saying they applied themselves.
Her words:
"We did it ourselves but we will start guiding people on how to come to Canada on our Facebook page."
Social media users congratulate Harmony and her family@ITUNUOLUWA said:
"Congratulations to you and your family. This year is I and my family's year."
@Gracie’s Hair Glam commented:
"Congratulations. I tap into this beautiful testimony. I’m next soon."
@Beyond Expectations said:
"Congratulations! Please ma, how do I go about travelling out? Depression want to kill me."
@seunoje710 commented:
"God, one day for me and mine, also."
@Felix prince said:
"Congratulations I pray me and my family will also celebrate like you."
@humblestar20 asked:
"How did you work the visa please? Tell me so I will know how to do mine."
Another woman relocates to Canada with her family
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady and her family secured their Nigerian international passports and are ready to relocate to Canada to start living there.
In a video she shared to celebrate, the lady, Richard Julian, said she and her family secured a Canada family visa and are ready to relocate,
Julian said it took them only one week to secure the Canada family visa, and a lot of her followers have congratulated them.
